Say hello to Anne Hathaway's little friend.
Though the Oscar-winner has previously been pretty reserved about news of her pregnancy, she decided to ring in the New Year with a rare photo of her exposed baby bump. The actress wears a red bikini and cradles her growing tum in the beachside shot she shared on Instagram.
"Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends," Hathaway captioned the photo. "So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter). Wishing you love, light, and blessings for the year ahead!"
Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends! So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :) Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead! ⚡️🦄Annie🦄⚡️
In other words, the paparazzi seem to have forced her hand. Don't hold your breath for any Chrissy Teigen-style baby updates; just enjoy this beautiful photo.
