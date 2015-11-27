Anne Hathaway is pregnant, sources have confirmed to E! News.
This will be the first child for Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, who were wed in September 2012. Now, sources also tell E! News the happily wed Hathaway is cruising through her second trimester.
Judging by past interviews, motherhood is one of the Oscar winner's most personally anticipated roles. Speaking to Vogue in November 2012, she gushed, "Oh, my God. I want to be a mother, and I anticipate loving my children quite fiercely. I think about it all the time, though it's a silly thing to think about because the kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have. I can't wait to meet them."
This major news comes as Hathaway appears to be hitting her life stride in general. Speaking to Refinery29 in September, she said, "For the first time in my life, I’m feeling comfortable. Not settled, not complacent, but just like I can take whatever is going to come.”
And we're thrilled for her and Shulman that "whatever" happens to be an adorable new baby. Clearly, she's ready for the parenting challenge.
Representatives for Hathaway did not respond to a request for comment at press time.
