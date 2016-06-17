Update: Damn Disick, back at it again with the house flipping. The former Kardashian associate and current extremely rich person is moving on from a Hidden Hills home after just five months in the domicile.
Disick bought the house for $5.96 million, and is listing it for a tidy $8.8 million. Quite a tidy profit.
Disick bought the house for $5.96 million, and is listing it for a tidy $8.8 million. Quite a tidy profit.
This article was originally published on January 6, 2016.
Scott Disick isn't your typical reality TV star. He is a lord, after all. So it only makes sense that he would have a completely over-the-top, unconventional, and slightly obnoxious approach to the bachelor life. Exhibit A: He is now the proud owner of not just one, but two bachelor pads.
According to Trulia, Disick just scooped up a seven-bed, seven-bath Cape Cod–style home in Hidden Hills, CA. Among the most exciting features of the 8,110-square-foot space? There's a brand-new chef’s kitchen, a separate guest suite with its own entrance, and multiple children’s wings with tons of space for all three of his kids to run around. Plus the expected California mansion stuff, like a gorgeous pool, spa, and fire pit — not to mention views for days.
Ahead, check out some photos of Disick's latest post-break-up hideaway. While he might be a selfish asshole, we have to admit that the guy has some great taste in property.
According to Trulia, Disick just scooped up a seven-bed, seven-bath Cape Cod–style home in Hidden Hills, CA. Among the most exciting features of the 8,110-square-foot space? There's a brand-new chef’s kitchen, a separate guest suite with its own entrance, and multiple children’s wings with tons of space for all three of his kids to run around. Plus the expected California mansion stuff, like a gorgeous pool, spa, and fire pit — not to mention views for days.
Ahead, check out some photos of Disick's latest post-break-up hideaway. While he might be a selfish asshole, we have to admit that the guy has some great taste in property.