Google Home Is Now Much More Apartment-Friendly

Google Home, the search engine’s voice-activated speaker, is getting a big upgrade that makes it much more apartment friendly.
Starting today, multiple people can connect accounts to the speaker and Google Assistant, the smart AI helper that powers the device, will be able to distinguish between voices. Previously, only one person could connect their account to Google Home, meaning that the speaker would only be able to provide details about that person’s schedule, play that user’s podcasts and playlists, and answer questions about their commute.
If you share a tiny apartment with roommates, you understand how annoying it is to hear their playlists 24/7. Now, everyone can share the speaker and enjoy a more personalized experience.
Up to six people will be able to connect accounts through the Google Home app. The setup is simple and quick: Click on an announcement that says “multi-user is available.” Then, each user who wants to connect an account to the speaker will say “Ok Google” and “Hello Google” to teach the device to recognize their voice. And that’s it! You can now ask specific questions about your shopping list and the latest news, in addition to calling a car using your Uber account.
When Google Home launched just under a year ago, the speaker became the biggest competitor to Amazon’s Alexa-powered Echo. While there have been rumors that Echo might get multi-user recognition, too, Google Home is the first to feature the technology.
Ok Google, what’s my schedule today?
