What's one of our biggest budget weaknesses? Fancy smoothies. Whether it's Juice Generation, Liquiteria, Juice Press, or Jamba Juice, we sometimes find ourselves dropping a chunk of change for a cool cup of fruity-frosty beverage bliss. Picking up our favorite blend from our favorite chain is fast, easy, and dependable — so we forget to consider how much those prices can actually start to add up (and fast). Ranging anywhere from $6 to $10 a pop, these sweet sips can end up running you a whopping total of $70 a week (if you're a smoothie a day type of person). But instead of quitting cold turkey, we decided to try an alternative method: making copycat versions at home.
Lucky for us, most of our favorite smoothie shops list their ingredients — so we were able to guesstimate ratios and take a bit of creative license with ingredient replacements and additions for an at-home attempt. Scroll on to see how much we were able to save — and more importantly, for some tasty morning recipe inspiration. Who knows, you may just find yourself pocketing an extra $21 to $24 dollars a week.