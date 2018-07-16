The last errand you ran at Target likely resulted in an impressive haul of everything you didn't need, like new stationary (although you haven't written a thank-you card in years), 12 bags of candy because it was BOGO, and your fifth initial mug. But even after hours inside the shopping black hole, you probably still missed out on the most underrated section of the store: the beauty department.
Over the years, Target has steadily grown to be one of our favorite beauty retailers — offering impressive makeup shade ranges, its own perfume collection, and pro-approved natural hair products. And recently, the store dropped even more beauty must-haves just in time for the hot summer months — not to mention its epic, online-only sale tomorrow.
The 24-hour event will slash prices on select beauty items by up to 25% — and we can only hope the products ahead are included. Your guide to shopping Target's revamped beauty section, ahead.