Starting January 21, Target is dropping its first exclusive fragrance brand called Good Chemistry, and there's a little something for everybody. Inspired by different moods, vibes, and personalities, the collection is broken down into four categories. For example, if you have multiple meditation alarms on your phone for the morning, afternoon, and night, you might gravitate toward the calming scents in the Cool and Collected line. If you thrive on making the first move on Bumble, you might enjoy the bold fragrances in Confident and Charming. Plus, in partnership with Illume, each vegan and paraben-free elixir is made up of essential oils.