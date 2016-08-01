A lot of our favorite musical artists showed up at the Teen Choice Awards, but one was sadly absent. Singer, songwriter, and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie, who was tragically shot and killed after a concert in June, received a posthumous award. But the broadcast did not make any mention of her, as The Huffington Post points out.
Grimmie won the Choice Music Web Star award, one of many that weren't announced on air. She was also featured in promos for the show, which made her absence Sunday night more glaring for some viewers.
.@TheRealGrimmie lives on through her music. Retweet in honor of her memory for #ChoiceMusicWebStar. #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/dU3Jv39dzc— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) July 18, 2016
Christina Grimmie was one of the original web creators and the #TeenChoiceAwards completely ignored her death. I'm so done. ✊🏻😡— Daniel Bostic (@debostic) August 1, 2016
#TeenChoice used Christina Grimmie's death to get views for their award show yet they didnt mention her once. She deserves better than that.— Brown Saraah (@Brown_Saraah) August 1, 2016
Some were especially disheartened that she wasn't mentioned during Jessica Alba's speech about gun violence.
christina grimmie, a victim of gun violence, did not get one mention at the TCAs after being exploited for views and tweets.— alisa. | ntgk stan (@nawmani) August 1, 2016
hey #TCAs pretty sad how u couldnt even include christina grimme in the gun violence section but yet u have her in a catagory wtf— Taylor Rená (@iloveyousilley) August 1, 2016
After Grimmie's death, celebrities who worked with her expressed their grief and rushed to help her family. Her Voice coach Adam Levine even offered to pay for her funeral. Clearly, her fans have also kept her in their hearts and minds, even if she didn't make it onto their TV screens Sunday night.
