Fans Are Upset That Christina Grimmie Wasn't In The Teen Choice Awards Broadcast

Suzannah Weiss
A lot of our favorite musical artists showed up at the Teen Choice Awards, but one was sadly absent. Singer, songwriter, and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie, who was tragically shot and killed after a concert in June, received a posthumous award. But the broadcast did not make any mention of her, as The Huffington Post points out.

Grimmie won the Choice Music Web Star award, one of many that weren't announced on air. She was also featured in promos for the show, which made her absence Sunday night more glaring for some viewers.

Some were especially disheartened that she wasn't mentioned during Jessica Alba's speech about gun violence.


After Grimmie's death, celebrities who worked with her expressed their grief and rushed to help her family. Her Voice coach Adam Levine even offered to pay for her funeral. Clearly, her fans have also kept her in their hearts and minds, even if she didn't make it onto their TV screens Sunday night.
