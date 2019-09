A lot of our favorite musical artists showed up at the Teen Choice Awards , but one was sadly absent. Singer, songwriter, and former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie, who was tragically shot and killed after a concert in June, received a posthumous award. But the broadcast did not make any mention of her, as The Huffington Post points out.Grimmie won the Choice Music Web Star award, one of many that weren't announced on air. She was also featured in promos for the show, which made her absence Sunday night more glaring for some viewers.