

In 2011, Grimmie released her first EP, Find Me, and parlayed her YouTube fame into a gig as the opening act for the U.S. and Canadian portion of Selena Gomez's We Own the Night Tour. Later that same year, Grimmie won an American Music Award for New Media Honoree. In 2013, she again opened for Gomez during the Stars Dance Tour. Then, in 2014, she catapulted to the national spotlight with a stunning performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" at The Voice blind auditions, earning a spot on Team Adam and ultimately finishing in third place.



Since the news of this tragic event, stars of The Voice and other celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness.



Before news of her death was confirmed, Levine posted a photo of himself with the singer on Instagram, sharing his prayers in the caption.

