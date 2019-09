The 13-episode series is narrated by Hannah Baker, a likable and pretty high schooler who takes her own life , but leaves behind a box of 13 tapes explaining why. On each of the tapes, a name of a classmate (and often former friend) is said, and the circumstances of their relationship is described in detail. She starts each tape, and thus episode, with the (memed) line "Welcome to your tape," before she explains why she believes each teen had, in their own way, contributed to her death. It's gripping, intense, and difficult to watch — and it immediately received harsh criticism from teachers, parents, organizations, and other influential teens . But to many, it opened up a new world of entertainment — one that wasn't afraid to approach the more difficult topics of high school and depression.