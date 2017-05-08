Your favorite group of young TV stars was on stage for the last award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Wait, are you thinking of the ever-adorable Stranger Things kids? Or is your favorite group of onscreen students the stars of 13 Reasons Why? Well, good news — both TV casts joined forces on stage.
The cast of 13 Reasons Why presented the award for "Show of the Year." It was a packed field — Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Insecure, Pretty Little Liars, and This Is Us were all contenders. In the end, though, MTV voters chose Stranger Things as the winner.
When the Stranger Things cast came onstage to accept the award, it was nothing short of a Netflix family lovefest. Both shows' casts started hugging each other, and, frankly, it was heartwarming. The Stranger Things kids had some great jokes in their speeches, too — Gaten Matarazzo reminded viewers that they literally wouldn't be there without their parents. And Caleb McLaughlin asked the question everyone was thinking: "Where would we be without Netflix?"
Of course, like plenty of other moments in the night's awards show, the moment wasn't without controversy. 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford noted that good TV shows present viewers with "lasting imagery." That's probably not the best choice of words, considering the controversy over the way her character Hannah Baker's suicide was shown on screen in 13 Reasons Why.
Actress Shannon Purser, who played the beloved Barb on Stranger Things, also joined her costars on stage. The hugs might have been a little awkward there, considering Purser tweeted that 13 Reasons Why "could easily trigger painful memories and feelings" for some viewers.
Overall, though, it looks like there's plenty of love and respect between the two groups. Could there be a 13 Reasons Why/Stranger Things crossover in our future? It would definitely be less offensive than that Sunken Place/Upside Down sketch the MTV Awards tried to pass off as "funny."
