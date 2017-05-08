The Internet Does Not Approve Of Allison Williams' Awkward Jokes

Someone probably told Allison Williams that she should make a joke about being mistaken as a racist since her role in Get Out, and it did not go over well at all. The Girls actress joined her Get Out co-star, Lil Rel Howery on stage to present the award for Best Kiss (which went to Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome for their beachside kiss Moonlight! Hell yes.)
On stage together, Lil Rel kept moving away from her and giving her a weird side-eye as part of their presenters shtick. In response, Williams asked Rey if he was scared of her because of her role in as Rose Armitage. He clarified that he was not scared, but that he was more "afraid" of her. And then, things took a turn. Williams starts asking Rey what she could do to win back the affection and trust of Black men and offers out a few ideas — and it was uncomfortable to watch.
For those who didn't see it, these Twitter responses pretty much sum it up.
Update: am now sitting on the floor watching Allison Williams make race jokes https://t.co/holn7Fm5In— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 8, 2017
Allison Williams saying yes to the "lets make playful racist jokes" bit for the MTV awards BLOWS ME AWAY— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 8, 2017
Editor's note: This story has been edited.
