Lil Rel Deserved So Much Better For His Big MTV Movie & TV Awards Win

There’s definitely something, er, off with the MTV Movie & TV Awards right now following a freak hail storm in Los Angeles. Everything is awkward and the personalities hosting the brand new festival-slash-red carpet know it. All of this pre-show cringe worthiness has taken its first major victim: host and Get Out star Lil Rel Howery’s win for best comedic performance.
After a confusingly long look at the red carpet and festival stage, 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival host Terrence J announced they’re about to hand out the award for best comedic performance. “[Co-host Gaby Wilson] and I have the honor to give it to Lil Rel. Lil Rel you just won — this is not a test, this is not a joke — you just won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards,” Terrence said from what appears to be a backstage hallway. Lil Rey responded with a deer-in-the-headlights stare and general disbelief. “Come on man, y’all don’t do that to somebody,” he sighed.
And Lil Rel is right. You do not do that to somebody. The actor won his Golden Popcorn Award for his stellar performance in Get Out. He deserved to bask in the glow of that win on an actual stage, during the actual award show, with actual viewers. Not from the bowels of the Shrine Auditorium with a confused Millie Bobby Brown watching from the distance.
Lil Rel was then forced to give an acceptance speech to no one other than Terrence J, Gaby Wilson, and the MTV camera crew, which is all the sadder when you realize how touching his sentiments were. “Thanks to Jordan Peele for putting me in a movie. And shout out to all the young people in Chicago that have big dreams and dream big. Keep dreaming big. Don’t let your mistakes determine who you’re going to be,” he announced while clutching the Golden Popcorn.
At least the last thing Lil Rel said captured the entire bizarre moment. “This is weird,” he admitted. Yes. Yes it was.
