Look, I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's shocking that a bunch of 12-year-olds are bad dancers. First of all, we've all been to bar mitzvahs. We know that sticking a bunch of pre-teens on the dancefloor with only vague guidelines is a recipe for mild hilarity and a whole lot of sublimated shame that will play out in unpredictable and psychically fraught ways for literally the rest of their lives. That's why God invented drinking, and wedding receptions, we suppose.
So it should come as no surprise that the results of the Stranger Things boys hanging backstage at Lip Sync Battle and dancing to "The Humpty Dance" were a little uneven. (The song choice was actually perfect, since Stranger Things is also a rote performance of tired tropes from a half-remembered period decades ago that's had any edges sanded away by the endless tides of nostalgia.)
Of the four, Caleb McLaughin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp, who would you say is best?
We warm up with the Humpty Dance...then we do THE FINN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!???????????? @spikelsb @gatenm123 @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp #GetInTheMood #DANCE #strangerthingsSQUAD #myfriendsdance #BeYourBiggestFan #beAWESOME #believeinyourself #HaveFun #strangerthings #season2 #halloween #netflix #worldupsidedown ?
Look, the obvious answer is McLaughlin. He has rhythm, he's just sort of chilling on the beat while everyone else is losing their minds. Matarazzo, maybe, could win some points for coming out of nowhere with his moves. But we also have to give credit to Wolfhard. Not just for his amazing last name, but for inventing a dance. Sure, we can all aspire to perfect Humpty Dance form, but can any of us truly claim to have invented "The Finn?" No, and it's foolish to suggest otherwise.
In more Lip Sync Battle backstage hijinx, here's Matarazzo playing an April Fool's "prank" on Wolfhard.
This isn't much of a prank, but whatever. It's cute. We'll give him credit.
