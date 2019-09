The show only lasted for one season, but fortunately, the contestants' friendship outlasted it — and so did their careers. Hale now stars as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, and Palmer stars as Zayday Williams in Scream Queens.

Pretty Little Liars won Choice TV Show: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards, and Scream Queens was nominated for Choice TV Show: Comedy, though that honor went to Fuller House . Both performers have definitely come a long way since their quest to be the next American Junior.