Sunday night, Keke Palmer and Lucy Hale sat together at the Teen Choice Awards, according to Buzzfeed. How do the two know each other? They go way, way back.
In 2003, both competed in a spin-off called American Juniors. You can still find videos of little Lucy Hale performing on the show. She was 13, and Palmer was only 9.
In 2003, both competed in a spin-off called American Juniors. You can still find videos of little Lucy Hale performing on the show. She was 13, and Palmer was only 9.
The show only lasted for one season, but fortunately, the contestants' friendship outlasted it — and so did their careers. Hale now stars as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, and Palmer stars as Zayday Williams in Scream Queens.
Pretty Little Liars won Choice TV Show: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards, and Scream Queens was nominated for Choice TV Show: Comedy, though that honor went to Fuller House. Both performers have definitely come a long way since their quest to be the next American Junior.
Pretty Little Liars won Choice TV Show: Drama at the Teen Choice Awards, and Scream Queens was nominated for Choice TV Show: Comedy, though that honor went to Fuller House. Both performers have definitely come a long way since their quest to be the next American Junior.
Fun fact: keke and I met during auditions for American Juniors when i was 13 and she was 9 😭 @KekePalmer pic.twitter.com/LgpUwYLVlv— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) August 1, 2016
Advertisement