Just three days after stealing the show with her surprise blinged-out topknot at the Teen Choice Awards, Shay Mitchell is making headlines for another hair moment. Following in the footsteps of half of Hollywood, it seems she wants to find out whether blondes really do have more fun.
The Pretty Little Liars actress posted a twinning selfie with her naturally blond castmate Ashley Benson on Instagram today. "Double trouble. #findingoutifblondesreallydohavemorefun," Mitchell captioned the rose-gold-filtered shot, which shows off her signature bombshell waves in a much fairer hue.
Of course, the post begs the question: Is this change the real deal? The 29-year-old faked us out a couple of months back after posting a picture with similar blond hair. So, chances are, this is another case of wig experimentation at the hands of her stylist Chris Appleton.
Shay, while we have you (and you have blond hair), would you mind telling us: Do blondes actually have more fun? The dark-locked hair-color virgins among us need to know.
