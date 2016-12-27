Despite underwhelming first and second seasons of Fuller House, the '90s nostalgia that made the reboot popular has propelled it toward a third outing.
The show announced its third season on Saturday, with a video of the cast passing around a gift that reads "Fuller House season 3 coming soon" on the bottom.
Netflix confirmed the announcement on Twitter, along with star Jodie Sweetin.
We're all for opening gifts early. @fullerhouse Season 3 - arriving in 2017. pic.twitter.com/L4hhOq4P9A— Netflix US (@netflix) December 25, 2016
We're picked up for Season 3!!!! Thanks @netflix for the best Christmas present of them all! ❤️🎉 #fullerhouse #season3 @fullerhouse https://t.co/icEfg0EsT7— Jodie Sweetin (@JodieSweetin) December 25, 2016
While the news may not be thrilling for everyone, it wasn't exactly a surprise. The show won the Teen Choice Awards' Choice TV Show: Comedy Award, and Candace Cameron Bure left The View in part to make more time for Fuller House.
Season 1 came out in February, and season 2 was released this month. But there's no word yet as to when the third season will hit the streaming service.
Could it be better than the first two? Doubtful. But we have a feeling it'll be equally popular.
