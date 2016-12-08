It's the end of an era for this Fuller House star.
Candace Cameron Bure revealed some major news during The View on Thursday, and fans who enjoy the perspective of the conservative mom of three will be disappointed. As reported by People, Cameron Bure stated during Thursday morning's broadcast that she would be leaving the show. The reason? She wants to make life more manageable for her West Coast-based family.
“The commute of going West Coast to East Coast every single week for me has been tough on me and hard for my family as well,” said the talk-show host of coming to New York to film The View. “And I want to make sure that I’m able to spend as much time with my children and invest in all the projects that I do to the fullest extent.”
According to Cameron Bure, these projects include Fuller House — one of Netflix's most successful ventures — as well as projects for the Hallmark Channel. Juggling her NYC-based talk show with her prior commitments proved to be too much of a challenge.
As Cameron Bure said: “I’m trying to be superwoman and I’m going to not try anymore.” Good for Cameron Bure for coming to a decision that makes sense for both her and her family.
Funnily enough, Cameron Bure isn't the only View panelist who is moving on to work on a revival of the sitcom that made her famous. Raven-Symoné stated back in September that she would leave the show at the end of 2016 to work on her That's So Raven spin-off. You do you, ladies.
