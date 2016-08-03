Daisy Ridley Quits Instagram After Being Bullied For Anti-Gun Post

Not Daisy Ridley, too! The Star Wars star seems to be the latest celebrity to delete her social media account after being bullied online.
According to The Nerdy Bird, Ridley took down her Instagram account on Monday, following a post from the Teen Choice Awards. The 24-year-old Brit had responded to the TCA segment honoring the victims of gun violence. Here's what she said, which was cross-posted to her Facebook page:
"Thinking about how lucky I am like...Serious bit: as I sat in the audience yesterday tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence. I didn’t get a great picture of the incredible group that came on stage but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must #stoptheviolence."
We can't see what kind of response she received on Instagram, but the main critiques on Facebook are along the lines of this one: "It's not GUN violence it is human violence. People will be violent with or without guns. Funny how nobody blamed the lightsaber for the deaths of all the youngings at Vader's hand huh, it's the same in this world it is the evil people holding the gun, knife, or shoot even just using bare hands. The individual person is the evildoers not the item used. Bottem line is SIN is being allowed to run rampant more and more nowadays." [SIC]
According to a Reddit thread about this, Ridley opened the account again momentarily to say the hiatus was because, "I just want to be on my phone less! Trying to be more present and all that and got a busy few months ahead so wanted less distractions... It's all good:) I always appreciate the support and love of the Instagram community."
But since the account was closed again, we can't confirm Ridley actually said this. It also doesn't explain why she had to take down her account rather than just not post to it.
The Nerdy Bird also shared a screenshot of Ridley's co-star John Boyega responding to fans requests for her return to Instagram. "She’s doing what’s best for her," he reportedly wrote. "I won’t be advising my friend to come back. Sorry."
