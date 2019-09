Daisy Ridley Quits Instagram After Being Bullied For Anti-Gun Post

Not Daisy Ridley , too! The Star Wars star seems to be the latest celebrity to delete her social media account after being bullied online.According to T he Nerdy Bird , Ridley took down her Instagram account on Monday, following a post from the Teen Choice Awards . The 24-year-old Brit had responded to the TCA segment honoring the victims of gun violence . Here's what she said, which was cross-posted to her Facebook page:"Thinking about how lucky I am like...Serious bit: as I sat in the audience yesterday tears were streaming down my face at the tribute to those that have been lost to gun violence. I didn’t get a great picture of the incredible group that came on stage but they were so brave. It was a true moment of togetherness. We must ‪#‎stoptheviolence‬."