J Lo Gets Nostalgic When She Watches Her Movies, Too

Turns out we have something in common with Jennifer Lopez. She also gets nostalgic when she sees herself on screen. On Monday night, she posted on Instagram about catching Maid in Manhattan on TV.
"Late night flipping thru channels and came across this sweetness," she wrote. She shared a clip from the rom-com with the television frame in view, making us even more nostalgic for the days when we watched everything on actual TVs.
In the scene, she's with Tyler Posey, who's now in Teen Wolf. The two actors recently met again at the Teen Choice Awards, according to ET.
Commenters gushed about how much they loved the 2002 movie.
"Late night flipping thru channels and came across this sweetness," she wrote. She shared a clip from the rom-com with the television frame in view, making us even more nostalgic for the days when we watched everything on actual TVs.
In the scene, she's with Tyler Posey, who's now in Teen Wolf. The two actors recently met again at the Teen Choice Awards, according to ET.
Commenters gushed about how much they loved the 2002 movie.
Since her Maid in Manhattan days, J Lo's taken on some more serious roles, most recently as a detective in Shades of Blue. Soon, she's starring in an HBO movie about a drug lord.
But no matter where she goes, we know where she came from. (Sorry, we had to.)
But no matter where she goes, we know where she came from. (Sorry, we had to.)
Advertisement