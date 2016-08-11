Most recently, we've seen Jennifer Lopez on TV as an NYPD detective in Shades of Blue. But soon, she'll find herself on the wrong side of the law. She's set to star in an HBO film about the life of Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco, according to E! News.
Blanco, known as "The Cocaine Godmother," has a dark and fascinating story. During the '70s and '80s, she arranged the murders of up to 200 people. She was even convicting of murdering a two-year-old, according to The Miami Herald.
Following her 1985 arrest, Blanco spent almost two decades in prison. Then, in 2004, she was deported to Columbia. She lived there for eight years largely out of the public eye and died in a drive-by shooting in 2012.
The story is gripping in of itself, and it's already part of Cocaine Cowboys, a documentary about organized crime in Miami. But it deserves its own movie, and with J.Lo starring, it looks promising.
Blanco, known as "The Cocaine Godmother," has a dark and fascinating story. During the '70s and '80s, she arranged the murders of up to 200 people. She was even convicting of murdering a two-year-old, according to The Miami Herald.
Following her 1985 arrest, Blanco spent almost two decades in prison. Then, in 2004, she was deported to Columbia. She lived there for eight years largely out of the public eye and died in a drive-by shooting in 2012.
The story is gripping in of itself, and it's already part of Cocaine Cowboys, a documentary about organized crime in Miami. But it deserves its own movie, and with J.Lo starring, it looks promising.
Advertisement