On January 7, Jennifer Lopez's new show debuted on NBC. The series is called Shades of Blue. Shades of Blue, however, is not about the color blue. It is about a dirty NYPD cop (Lopez), who gets roped into ratting on her unit by the FBI. But what if it were about the cool hue? What if it were just about J.Lo wearing blue? That's what we've chosen to imagine.
So, the following slideshow consists of photos of Lopez donning blue garments over the years. Lopez has worn various, yes, shades of the color in her career as dramatic actress, romantic comedy heroine, pop star, provocateur, and, as always, Jenny From the Block.
Shades of Blue airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST.
