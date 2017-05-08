The Most Bananas Instagrams From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Everything about the MTV Movie & Television Awards is a little off-kilter. But what's even more bananas? The behind-the-scenes moments. For every glittery-glamorous awards show, there's a gloves-off backstory on Instagram, and we're always here for it. The guests may seem composed on stage, but backstage they are anything but. Remember: This is the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The awards show has a pop culture focus. As such, the show is more current and perhaps more tech-heavy, i.e. there are more "memes" than "Meryls." The folks here are young, which means they know social media. Consequently, this awards show is Insta-heavy. (I give us at most 10 years before there's an entirely social media awards show.) We're talking Gen Z! Amandla Stenberg! The adorable cast of Netflix's Stranger Things! The adorable cast of the upcoming remake of It!
Instagram affords us a peek at what didn't happen on stage. When just the iPhone cameras are rolling, the guests mingle. They thank their glam squads. They take selfies and they dance about, gloriously candid and just plain adorable. Ahead, find the celebrity moments caught on Instagram at the 2017 MTV Movie and Television Awards.