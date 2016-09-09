Zendaya's style is pretty much always on-point. She's already graced us with Daya by Zendaya, a shoe line that allows us to cop at least one part of her wardrobe. There was bound to be more than just shoes in the star's design future, though: when Refinery29 spoke with Zendaya last month about her latest range of footwear, the 19-year-old said a Daya clothing line was "100%" in her future. All specifics were left up in the air, but obviously, we got excited. Now, we're getting our first peek at Zendaya's further fashion endeavors.
Today, the actress posted a picture to Instagram of herself behind the scenes at Project Runway's New York Fashion Week event alongside Heidi Klum, Zac Posen, and Nina Garcia. In it, she's wearing a sleek velvet suit with a lacy cami underneath and heels — "Daya by Zendaya head to toe," reads the caption.
Pardon? She tried to be all sly, relegating this very exciting tidbit of information into an Instagram caption. (One that wasn't even an official announcement, even — instead, the group shot was simply promoting her turn as guest judge on Project Runway.) A representative for Daya by Zendaya confirmed to Refinery29 that the line is indeed expanding into clothing. This outfit is the first official teaser of what the collection will look like.
The news didn't go unnoticed by Zendaya's followers, either. Very quickly after posting, inquiring minds wanted to know: Is this for real? Zendaya took to Twitter to appease all her fans — who all had credit cards at the ready.
@Zendaya soo you have clothes too from daya by Zendaya?— ツღ Şɧąɖąყ ツღ (@ItsShaday) September 9, 2016
