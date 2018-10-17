Chandler Kinney Talks Growing Up On Lethal Weapon

Riana is a pretty good kid. Do your parents watch the show and think 'Why can't you be more like her?' or is it more of “Thank god you're not like her”?

“[laughs] I would go with the latter. ‘I'm glad you're not like her.’ She is a good kid with a good heart because she tries. At the end of the day, she loves her family and she does really apply herself. However, she's done some things. People forget that she has come a long way, but in the pilot she was smoking weed. She's really evolved, but as far as her growth through the season, I'm really excited. She's turning her focus towards the future and constructing something more than just the conventional life that she's living. She's thinking about college, focusing on SATs, feeling the pressure of getting great scores and have her resume with extracurricular activities, which is so incredibly relatable.”