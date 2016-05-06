How to Take a Gap Year Like Malia Obama — Without Being Rich

So, before starting at the University of North Carolina, she got hooked up with Global Citizen Year and ended up in Senegal, on a full scholarship, mastering French and the native language, Wolof, learning about the history of colonialism and development, and shadowing a doctor on polio vaccinations.



"That sparked my interest in public health, development, small-business entrepreneurship," she said. "I got a visceral understanding of how random the world is and of the effort to get everyone on the planet to start from the same place. When I got to college, I had a driving factor."



At UNC, she ended up majoring in public policy, with a minor in entrepreneurship. And she said that her gap year in Senegal gave her perspective she wouldn't otherwise have had.



"Now," she said, "when I think, 'I have so much work,' I remember that a year ago I was in a small village in Senegal, speaking neither language well and having to learn from scratch simply how to express myself. I feel like I took a year to invest in myself so that I could make the most of college."



Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Ananda Day was currently studying public policy and entrepreneurship. She graduated in 2014.