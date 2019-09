When it comes to marketing, teenagers are the ultimate get. Just look at the success of MTV (when they still played music), Abercrombie & Fitch (ten years ago) and Mean Girls . Basically, if marketers can get teens to latch on to their product, they're good to go for years to come — or at the very least, until the next generation comes along and finds something new to obsess over. But whilst a weekly trip to Target for the next installment of Twilight and a fresh box of Gushers always seemed to lift our teen spirits, today's teens are a whole lot pickier about the things that they want. And apparently, they can afford it.