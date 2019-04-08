When it comes to marketing, teenagers are the ultimate get. Just look at the success of MTV (when they still played music), Abercrombie & Fitch (ten years ago) and Mean Girls. Basically, if marketers can get teens to latch on to their product, they're good to go for years to come — or at the very least, until the next generation comes along and finds something new to obsess over. But whilst a weekly trip to Target for the next installment of Twilight and a fresh box of Gushers always seemed to lift our teen spirits, today's teens are a whole lot pickier about the things that they want. And apparently, they can afford it.
According to a recent Piper Jaffray survey, Gen Z, on average, spends a whopping $2,600 a year on food and clothing alone. Born between 1997 and 2012, this group of iPhone in-hand, Urban Outfitters-clad, Coachella-going teens rely on one retailer and one retailer only for more than half of their shopping needs: Amazon. But are we really surprised? After all, there's nothing more convenient than the one-click order.
So even though American Eagle, Lululemon and H&M are still beloved by the under-20s of the world, according to the facts, Amazon has officially won out. Ahead, check out the Amazon fashion items our readers love most — all of which are Gen Z-approved.
