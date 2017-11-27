Meet The Generation That's Redefining Beauty

What has the reception from the fashion and beauty industries been like for her?

"People are usually in three categories. One: There’s the people who have someone with a disability in their lives so they believe in inclusion and are supportive of her career. Two: There's the people who are open to it, but don't understand it, so they don't know how to work with her. Three: There's a group of people that don’t believe she's a real model who’s working in the industry; they see no use for her at all. It's a really hard industry, but Madeline works very hard. Because it’s new, and it's not how society has ever been before, it can be very difficult."