The Difference Between Minimalism & Meh-nimalism

Simple. Uncomplicated. Pared-back. Minimalism can easily become boring if you're approaching it as an excuse to hold back rather than an opportunity to push things forward. For actress Isabelle Fuhrman (from The Hunger Games, Masters of Sex, and The Orphan), figuring out that difference is key to keeping her minimalist wardrobe exciting.
For Fuhrman, minimalism means sticking to a black-and-white palette, but flooring it when it comes to cuts, shapes, and proportions. "I love contrast, clearly!" Fuhrman says. "I like to mix men's and women’s clothes, as well. I used to like more loose shapes when I was younger, but now, as I have gotten older and become more confident in my body, I have started to like more fitted styles."
We caught up with the 19-year-old L.A. teen to talk through her tricks she has to make sure her minimal outfits her as much personality as she does.
Special Thanks to The Ace Hotel.
Fighting for inclusivity, diversity, and gender-neutrality, Generation Z is poised to turn the fashion world on its head. Get to know today's most influential teenagers with #TheZList, our week-long celebration of under-20 visionaries changing how we think about style.
