We’ve got the goods on America Chavez, Marvel’s latest genre-busting superhero helping to transform the comic book business into the entertainment industry’s most surprising mecca of diverse leading characters. Chavez is the queer, ass-kicking Latina who built a devoted fan base with her small, but key role in Marvel’s 2013 run of Young Avengers, and later in subsequent titles like Ultimates and A-Force. Now America is ready for her own book. This marks Marvel’s latest effort to diversify the stories that it tells (an effort that included Marvel’s female Thor reboot two years ago, for example). And America will be one of 23 female-led titles currently in production, which Marvel says is more than any other comic book publisher.
In a Refinery29 exclusive, we got the scoop on what fans can expect in the upcoming release, including never-before-seen images of our new favorite badass, created by series artist Joe Quinones and cover artist Marguerite Sauvage. We sat down with America Chavez writer Gabby Rivera, who first garnered fame as the author of Juliet Takes a Breath, a YA novel about a Puerto Rican lesbian. The novice comic book writer sat down with us, alongside Wil Moss, her editor at Marvel, to share details about their vision for the first gay Latina superhero. The first issue will be out in March 2017.
You were a YA novelist. How did you come to write a comic book?
Were you already a comic book fan?
Comic book writers don’t necessarily create the characters that they write — America Chavez already existed in the Marvel universe. And that universe can be pretty convoluted: alternate dimensions, competing superhero teams. How did you research it all?
What were some of the things that excited fans about America?
What’s the story actually going to be about?
Where does her superhero element kick in?
GR: "America doesn’t know how powerful she is, but she’s gonna find out. And the powers she does have are going to be expanded upon and she’s going to learn how to control and develop them — in the same way that comic book movies have those scenes where they’re training. I think some of the really fun Marvel moments are gonna be when we bring in key players like Captain America and Storm. They are going to be able to help America on her journey. And teach her things about her powers or lead her along the way. Her ancestors will aid in the development of her powers as well."
Let’s talk about the title: America. That seems to have taken on new meaning since Donald Trump was elected president. What did the title mean to you now, after the election?
Comic book fans can be a tough audience. Given your background and your lack of experience in comic books are you worried about how your story will be received?
WM: "There’s also a little bit of trollness in the threat that [the character] America has to face in this first arc. There are aliens. There’s a physical threat. They also kind of represent warped negative emotions. So that leads to America having to step up and use her new powers to face this new threat."
