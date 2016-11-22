The final seasons of TV series are often controversial. There is a lot of pressure on showrunners to get things right and tie up all the loose ends — and loyal fans aren't always easy to please when they're bidding adieu their favorite fictional characters.
The case is no different for Girls. The sixth and final season of Lena Dunham's HBO hit premieres in February 2017. And after five seasons of following the ups and downs (and way, way downs) of the titular girls — Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison WIlliams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet) — the stakes are pretty high. But we have faith in Dunham — and we're pleased to report that the first peek at season 6 is awesome.
The 40-second trailer doesn't reveal a ton of plot details, unsurprisingly. But the funny-serious, self-reflective tone is spot-on, and the snippets we do get to see look promising.
The best part of the clip is when Hannah, in typical Hannah fashion, muses to Elijah (Andrew Rannells), "I haven't made my mark on this city yet." Elijah deadpans, "You've made so many wonderful friendships." And then they both crack up. "That's not a thing!" he says.
Watch the rest of the trailer below, and get pumped for February!
