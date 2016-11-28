Lady Gaga is continuing her campaign of stripped-down realness. The latest stop in her endless press tour in promotion of the fact that she's now more accessible came via CBS Sunday Morning. The Joanne singer stopped by John Lennon's memorial in Central Park and sat down to discuss her new level of relatability.
She tells interviewer Lee Cowan that she thinks women and men love differently.
"I think women love very hard," Gaga said. "We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don't know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with."
Then, she got extremely real about what women mean when they love.
"You know," Gaga said. "We're not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you."
The "Million Reasons" singer is showing that her emotional depth goes beyond her songwriting. Of course, some could take her words as a veiled message to ex Taylor Kinney. But that would be rank speculation.
Watch the full interview below.
