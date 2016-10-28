Gaga has a well-earned reputation for inspiring intense outfit creativity in her fans. Maybe they've grown out of it, or maybe she has, or maybe it's just that you don't want to get in full costume to go to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, but everyone looked like they had just wandered in off any street in any town in America. I recognize that that's the point of this endeavor, but just saying.



When Gaga , er, Joanne, finally arrived — in Elvis Presley's old white convertible — she did so to screams. When she stepped on stage alongside Mark Ronson and her backup dancers (you can take Gaga out of the pageant, you can't take the pageant out of Gaga, etc.), she did so to ecstatic wails. I don't have to tell you what happened when she, clad only in a white T-shirt, dumped a Bud Light on her head. She leapt into the crowd and was held aloft by people who didn't even think twice about touching a beer-sopped shirt.

