With a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Top of the Lake: China Girl (alongside Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman), Gwendoline Christie definitely has a career beyond her iconic role as Brienne of Tarth on HBO's Game of Thrones — but that doesn't mean she still isn't totally crushed over the ending of the series. With only two (brief) seasons between us and the end, Christie shares our heartbroken sentiments, telling Elle.com, "I'm not really dealing with it," while at Cannes Film Festival promoting Top of the Lake.
But beyond her not coming to terms with the show wrapping (tbh, same), she sounds pretty chill with the idea of Brienne dying, citing the mystery as part of the fun. "I mean we all know with GoT that, each season, part of the fun is you don't know what characters are going to live or die." She elaborated: "Season seven is where things really start to hot up, and you start to see unlikely combinations, unlikely attitudes, and unlikely acts."
Advertisement
"What I will say is I have loved the experience of working on that show," she continued, "I've made some wonderful friendships out of it, so hopefully I'll be able to keep those."
In addition to her everlasting friendships, the actress hopes that her empowering character will be a model for future female roles. "What I'm thrilled about from GoT is that people have connected with me – all sorts of people – and said, 'I love your character and I feel some of her in me.' Male, female, whatever shape, size, anything they might be."
Advertisement