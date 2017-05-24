Towards the end of the first trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 (which I am assuming you have already watched repeatedly), Davos ominously warns: "If we don’t put aside our enmities and band together, we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne." Chills, right?
He's right (as per usual). With conflict and war approaching the throne from all direction, it is inevitable that there will be bloodshed once the show premieres July 16 on HBO. And thanks to our GOT sleuths at Refinery29 and on Reddit, we have an idea of one long-overdue hand-to-hand feud happening in the upcoming season.
You see, we have reason to believe that Jon Snow is finally going to put the sneaky and conniving Petyr Baelish, more commonly known as Littlefinger, in his place once and for all. In between the aerial shots of dragons flying and horses being mounted for battle, Snow and Littlefinger come face to face in a dark, creepy crypt in Winterfell. And in one swift scene, we see Snow lunging towards Littlefinger with rage in his eyes. So, what could spur this? Well, based on the location of the conversation, Littlefinger could be telling Snow something about his mother (whose statue appears to be right next to him at her burial site) that he did not previously know, or that he did not want to hear. This plays into the very researched theory regarding Snow's parents: Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen (refresh yourself on this all-encompassing theory here).
Basically, Littlefinger could be telling Snow that he is really a Targaryen by blood, and he's shook. Jon could also have heard rumors of Littlefinger's pervy ways towards Sansa Stark, or he could just be sick of tired of the guy's meddling. Either way, it seems about due time for Snow to get rough with Littlefinger.
