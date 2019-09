You see, we have reason to believe that Jon Snow is finally going to put the sneaky and conniving Petyr Baelish, more commonly known as Littlefinger, in his place once and for all. In between the aerial shots of dragons flying and horses being mounted for battle, Snow and Littlefinger come face to face in a dark, creepy crypt in Winterfell. And in one swift scene, we see Snow lunging towards Littlefinger with rage in his eyes. So, what could spur this? Well, based on the location of the conversation, Littlefinger could be telling Snow something about his mother (whose statue appears to be right next to him at her burial site) that he did not previously know, or that he did not want to hear. This plays into the very researched theory regarding Snow's parents: Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen ( refresh yourself on this all-encompassing theory here ).