Can The Hound beat his brother? Rory McCann, who plays The Hound, has some feelings about what he calls that "Cleganebowl shite." He told the Sydney Morning Herald that "[The Mountain is] not that much taller than me. But if it kicks off I'm still gonna be the Jack Russell and he'll be the Rottweiler." No one said this would be an easy battle, but it sure would be an entertaining one.