By the end of the episode, Jon realizes Daenerys is actually shaping up to be a worthy queen, while Dany realizes the so-called King In The North is actually just as attractive as John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) claims he is . Other than all the longing looks given in "Beyond The Wall," the absolute biggest game-changer is the moment Jon metaphorically bends the knee to Daenerys, who he doesn't know is his aunt , officially calling her "my queen." The scene is so huge for the duo, Dany instinctually grabs Jon's hand and nearly starts crying. Even creator David Benioff is now saying these two have "powerful feelings" for each other.