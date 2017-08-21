Did you hear that? It was the entire Game Of Thrones fandom screaming, "Kiss already!" at Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) following season 7's penultimate episode, "Beyond The Wall." Although the instalment didn't allow the series' leads to finally consummate their obvious attraction to each other, it did feature some huge moments for the Jonerys ship.
By the end of the episode, Jon realizes Daenerys is actually shaping up to be a worthy queen, while Dany realises the so-called King In The North is actually just as attractive as John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) claims he is. Other than all the longing looks given in "Beyond The Wall," the absolute biggest game-changer is the moment Jon metaphorically bends the knee to Daenerys, who he doesn't know is his aunt, officially calling her "my queen." The scene is so huge for the duo, Dany instinctually grabs Jon's hand and nearly starts crying. Even creator David Benioff is now saying these two have "powerful feelings" for each other.
Now that the Jonerys ship is slowly starting to sail, the question is: what's next? With the season 7 finale right around the corner, it's time to figure out what will come for Thrones' leading would-be couple. Find out what we should expect for Jon and Dany in the season-ender and beyond, including what all that "children" talk in "Beyond" could mean for the last of the Targaryens.