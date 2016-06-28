Story from TV Shows

Game Of Thrones' Confusing Time Jumps, Explained

Erin Donnelly
Ever felt like you could get so much stuff done if you lived on Game of Thrones time? Sunday night's season 6 finale saw both Arya and Varys covering a lot of ground in no time flat. Did they have a secret, anachronistic private jet to shoot them around? Does Daenerys need a new travel agent? What does it all mean?

The GoT community was quick to catch on that timelines in the finale didn't quite make sense. Luckily, writer/producer Bryan Cogman was happy to address their concerns on Twitter.

Long story short: Fudging the timeline makes for better TV. And that's why Varys magically shuttles back and forth from Meereen, okay?

