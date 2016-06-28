Ever felt like you could get so much stuff done if you lived on Game of Thrones time? Sunday night's season 6 finale saw both Arya and Varys covering a lot of ground in no time flat. Did they have a secret, anachronistic private jet to shoot them around? Does Daenerys need a new travel agent? What does it all mean?
The GoT community was quick to catch on that timelines in the finale didn't quite make sense. Luckily, writer/producer Bryan Cogman was happy to address their concerns on Twitter.
The GoT community was quick to catch on that timelines in the finale didn't quite make sense. Luckily, writer/producer Bryan Cogman was happy to address their concerns on Twitter.
Oh, one thing since a few people have asked me. The timelines of the various story threads don't necessarily match up all the time.— Bryan Cogman (@b_cogman) June 27, 2016
This is to avoid things like, say, Arya spending four episodes on a boat.— Bryan Cogman (@b_cogman) June 27, 2016
Oh, and in case people think I'm annoyed at the question, I'm not. I tied myself in knots season 1 trying to make it all line up. 1/2— Bryan Cogman (@b_cogman) June 27, 2016
We realized right quick doing so would kill momentum. So there you go. 2/2— Bryan Cogman (@b_cogman) June 27, 2016
Long story short: Fudging the timeline makes for better TV. And that's why Varys magically shuttles back and forth from Meereen, okay?
Read these stories next:
Turns Out King's Landing Wasn't The Only Thing On Fire
The Problem With Game Of Thrones Season 6 For A Superfan
This Season Of Game Of Thrones Was ALL About The Women
Read these stories next:
Turns Out King's Landing Wasn't The Only Thing On Fire
The Problem With Game Of Thrones Season 6 For A Superfan
This Season Of Game Of Thrones Was ALL About The Women
Advertisement