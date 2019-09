It had been three years since I had finished the fifth book, and I wanted to know if Jon was alive. I really, really wanted to know. So I decided I would commit to watching the sixth season. It was pretty easy to follow along with the characters — even if half of them were wearing the same ugly wig. But there were some plot points that made no sense to me. I had some really strange conversations with my friends.Me: “Sansa isn’t married to Ramsay!”Them: “Yes, she is.”Me: “No, he’s married to someone people think is Arya, but it’s really Jeyne Poole.”Them: “What are you even talking about?”While my friends celebrated Jon coming back to life, I thought about how it must be anticlimactic to see a second character get brought back to life. Then I learned that in the television-world of Westeros, Lady Catelyn has never been brought back to life. She was truly still dead. Lady Stonehart is a plot point the TV writers left on the cutting-room floor There were some moments that I loved — I am so glad that I got to watch the story behind Hodor , without it being spoiled on the internet. I’m not sure the pages of a book could have made me cry the same way. But I was ready to give up on the show if one fan theory came true : Sansa being pregnant. Her having Ramsay’s baby would be a nightmare on TV, not to mention an immaculate conception in the realm of the books. I get that the two exist in different timelines , different worlds some would say, but I didn’t want something to alter the character so completely.I went into the season 6 finale ready for it to be my last episode. But it wasn’t. If anything, it convinced me to go back and watch every episode from the beginning. Sure, there was a bit of a pacing problem — everything happened in a single episode — but there was one moment that stuck with me. Yes, we are talking about Frey pies.Frey pies definitely happen in the books. Arya isn’t the mastermind, but contextually, I understand why that decision was made. In the books, a beloved minor character, Ser Wyman Manderly, does the honor. He is loved for always being loyal to the Starks, even when he bows down to the Boltons and Freys after the Red Wedding. He lets three of the Frey progeny into his house as a ruse to kill them and turn them into three large meat pies. His eldest son was killed at the Red Wedding, so it’s only fitting he presents the pies at the next wedding — the nuptials of Ramsay and Jeyne Poole. Martin always says more with subtext in his books, so, while it's accepted by fans as truth, the ingredients of the pies are never 100% confirmed.Sunday night’s episode at once confirmed a popular fan theory from the books , and gave a nod to the Jeyne Poole wedding. It reminded me that both worlds can exist, and if it weren't for the television writers, we would never have ended up with sassy Lady Mormont or a Westeros that is filled with feminists claiming their power . And, really, who doesn’t want to watch that?