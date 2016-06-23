The Game of Thrones season 6 finale is upon us, and fans are speculating that it might bring back a theme from season 3: the Red Wedding.
In the original Red Wedding, Lord Walder Frey arranges the killing of King Robb, Queen Talisa, and Lady Catelyn after the marriage of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey. The episode, "The Rains of Castamere," is a fan favorite. Some have even compared it to "Battle of the Bastards," the top-rated TV episode on IMDB.
@GameOfThrones #BattleOfTheBasterds was such a great episode. Most epic nail biting scenes. Second only to the Red Wedding— Scott Aller (@ScottAller) June 20, 2016
The theory about this new episode, according to Vulture, is that Lady Stoneheart and the Brotherhood will kill everyone at Daven Lannister and his mystery bride's wedding. And one Tumblr user is speculating that Jaime will have to watch while his family is murdered.
according to the preview, there seems to be a wedding at the twins. there's a few theories that there's gonna be a second red wedding heee— абдул хаким (@mikahbackwards) June 20, 2016
Some are basing this theory on the books, and some are honing in on a scene from the trailer.
Another Red Wedding ? ... #GameofThrones #Episode10 #Memes pic.twitter.com/3urkl0YNdD— tix (@Tix_Design) June 23, 2016
Given how beloved the original Red Wedding episode was and the show's lack of consistency with the book, it's possible fans are engaged in a bit of wishful thinking. But hey, whatever gets you through to Sunday.
