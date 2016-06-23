Story from TV Shows

Will There Be A Second Red Wedding On Game Of Thrones?

Suzannah Weiss
The Game of Thrones season 6 finale is upon us, and fans are speculating that it might bring back a theme from season 3: the Red Wedding.

In the original Red Wedding, Lord Walder Frey arranges the killing of King Robb, Queen Talisa, and Lady Catelyn after the marriage of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey. The episode, "The Rains of Castamere," is a fan favorite. Some have even compared it to "Battle of the Bastards," the top-rated TV episode on IMDB.
The theory about this new episode, according to Vulture, is that Lady Stoneheart and the Brotherhood will kill everyone at Daven Lannister and his mystery bride's wedding. And one Tumblr user is speculating that Jaime will have to watch while his family is murdered.
Some are basing this theory on the books, and some are honing in on a scene from the trailer.
Given how beloved the original Red Wedding episode was and the show's lack of consistency with the book, it's possible fans are engaged in a bit of wishful thinking. But hey, whatever gets you through to Sunday.
