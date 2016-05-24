I'm going to tell you a secret. Most of my friends don't even know this one. The main reason? Because it's an extremely unpopular opinion that almost no one wants to hear.



Here it is: I hate Game of Thrones.



For the past several years, as the U.S. has been experiencing Game of Thrones fever — constantly throwing fan theories around, discussing badass fight scenes, and debating whether Jon Snow was alive or dead — I have been indifferent.



It's a weird feeling for me, not liking a cult TV show. I'm a big fan of science fiction and fantasy. I love fandoms! I can't go a day without referencing Harry Potter. I'm a girl who loves both Star Trek and Star Wars, and can talk to you for hours about the DC and Marvel universes. I'm even a big Lord of The Rings fan.



But I can't get on board with Game of Thrones.



It's not like I haven't tried. I read the first book in the series. And I hated it. I watched six full episodes from the first season and I cringed. I've had a few friends try to get me to "see the light." My friend Sara and I used to have full-on debates about why I should give GoT a chance. Before writing this, I even asked her to tell me again why she loves the show. Her answer totally made sense.



"I'm really into the mythology of the world that [George R.R. Martin] has created," she said. "Mostly, I like how the books and the show tackle the subject of morality, and I like how there's no clear good or evil side. There are definitely villains in the story, but a lot of times people you're rooting for will have shades of grey."



That's a great answer! Really. But it's still not good enough to convince me.