Game Of Thrones Actor Shoots Down Sansa Pregnancy Speculation

Davos of House Seaworth has something to say that will be comforting to many Game of Thrones fans.
As you well know, there have been theories floating around that Sansa is pregnant with her rapist’s baby. Ramsay, who's also a murderer and, like, not even a real lord, made us even more nervous when he told Sansa that he was a part of her now.
Thankfully, actor Liam Cunningham (who plays Davos) is here to throw cold water on that theory.
“Unless he’s got one of those Game of Thrones pregnancy sticks, he’s not gonna know,” Cunningham tells The Huffington Post. “I think, I would imagine, it’s open to whatever you want it to be, but I think he’s saying he’s put himself into her head. That’s what I took from it. She’s never gonna get rid of him because of what he’s done to her. He knows what he’s done to her. It was off camera, what he was doing to her, but we all know what it was. But I think he’s placed himself in her soul for all the wrong reasons.”
This makes sense for a couple of reasons. First, Sansa would be showing by now. Months and months have passed in the space of the show. Second, Cunningham is right that there’s no way Ramsay could know. Unless his sperm can send ravens, which is a possibility too terrifying even for this show.
Anyways, she’s not pregnant. But something worse might be about to happen.
