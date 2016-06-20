Update: Ramsay Just Gave Major Cred To That Sansa Pregnancy Theory

Update: Sunday night's Game of Thrones offered serious ammunition for fans speculating that Sansa Stark is pregnant with Ramsay Bolton's baby. Before Sansa watches Ramsay get devoured by his own hounds, he utters the defiant lines, "You can't kill me. I'm part of you now." Depending on how literally the now-dead bastard means that, it could signal that Sansa is indeed carrying his child. Viewers responded to the new development on Twitter.
@PostShowRecaps @robcesternino @roundhoward on a scale of "1" to "third trimester" how pregnant is Sansa #psrecaps— acmazzaro (@acmazzaro) June 20, 2016
“I am part of you now”.- Ramsay to Sansa— Amelia Saleta (@ASaleta) June 20, 2016
Me: WHAT IF SHE IS PREGNANT? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/nhnxqO2brm
When ramsay says to Sansa, “You can’t kill me,” he says. “I’m part of you now.” ...Errr she better not be pregnant #gamesofthrones— Targaryen Army (@TargaryenAgmen) June 20, 2016
If Sansa is pregnant I will cancel my HBO subscription. And throw my tv in the garbage. And mail a vial of my tears to no one in particular.— Blythe Dolan (@blythelyo) June 20, 2016
This story was originally published on May 25 at 2:30 p.m.
We've all heard about 60 thousand Game of Thrones fan theories at this point. Some are contrived and outlandish, some are pretty feasible, and some are essentially wish fulfillment. But this particular fan theory is the most terrible one we've come across on our trek through GoT web-fandom. Like many of the most interesting theories, this one hails from Reddit. And be forewarned: It's fucking brutal.
A dark-minded, eagle-eyed viewer noticed some things in the last couple episodes of the HBO drama's sixth season that, taken together, could signal a very troubling plot point: Sansa Stark could be pregnant. Here's the supporting evidence, as laid about by redditor snowyday.
1) Sansa seemed to have lost her appetite when she finally arrived at the Wall and reunited with Jon Snow. (Though this could very well be because the food tastes like shit.)
2) Sansa appears to be wearing a brand-spankin' new dress lately — and we all know wardrobe changes have not exactly been at the top of Sansa's to-do list. Maternity wear?!
3) Most crucially, Sansa said this while she was making that bastard Littlefinger hear just how horrible Ramsay was to her: "I can still feel what he did, in my body, standing here, right now." This, of course, refers to when Ramsay Bolton raped Sansa while she was captive. If you take this in the more literal sense, it could mean Sansa is still feeling not just the psychological trauma inflicted on her from the rape, but her body's physiological reaction: conception.
Pregnant by her rapist? That would be an appallingly awful development for Sansa, even relative to everything she's already gone through. But we've come to expect the worst from this show, so nothing's off-limits. And there's nothing to go off of, book-wise, as the entire Sansa-Ramsay plotline is an invention of the TV show; their paths never even cross in the series. So let's pray this particular theory stays just that: a theory.
