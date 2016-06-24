Game of Thrones fans have a lot to be nervous about going into the final episode of the sixth season. But the main question on everyone's mind is if the terrible, awful, no good, very bad Ramsay left Sansa pregnant after his multiple sexual assaults. Fans zeroed in on a line from last week's episode that could highlight a Sansa pregnancy.
Then a GoT actor tried to shoot the theory down (but can any of them be trusted after Kit Harington's "I'm dead" press tour?). However, Sansa carrying Ramsay's baby is a worst-case scenario for fans of the eldest Stark child — beyond the horrifying implications of having that particular man's child — pregnancy does not bode well on this show.
Then a GoT actor tried to shoot the theory down (but can any of them be trusted after Kit Harington's "I'm dead" press tour?). However, Sansa carrying Ramsay's baby is a worst-case scenario for fans of the eldest Stark child — beyond the horrifying implications of having that particular man's child — pregnancy does not bode well on this show.
Advertisement
Or course, in the bloody world of Westeros, many things don't end well — like going to the bathroom. But pregnancy story lines have been tackled very, very rarely in Game of Thrones' six seasons, and they've almost all failed to end with an adorable kid.
The first main character to find herself expecting was Daenerys. With a loving husband by her side, the soon-to-be mother of dragons was ready to eat a raw heart for her unborn child — but in the end her child died in the womb.
Expectant mother number two, Rob Stark's bride Talisa (remember her?), had her unborn child memorably stabbed to death at the Red Wedding. And, though Ramsay's stepmom did give birth to a healthy boy, he and his mother were swiftly fed to the hounds.
With the possible exception of Melisandre, who seemed pleased with how her smoke demon birth went, and Gilly, who does end up with a cute baby (who is the product of incest and narrowly escapes being killed by his father/grandfather) childbirth only ends in heartbreak and death for main characters on Game of Thrones. Sansa has had to deal with too much of both. So let's all cross our fingers and hope that Ramsay had no idea what he was talking bout.
Advertisement