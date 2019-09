If it is, in fact, The Wall though, and let's not hold our breathe from someone from the show to confirm whether it is or not, this means the Night King has a front row seat to The Wall's demise. If the magical Wall comes down, we're definitely in store for an epic battle. Not to mention all the theories we're going to see about how the Wall comes down. Did the Night King do it on his own? Did Bran bring it down? So. Many. Questions.