The video itself manages to keep the specifics of the upcoming episodes a secret, as it doesn’t reveal any new footage. Instead, the “Long Walk” trailer sets the scene for season 7 by showing us who will be going head-to-head come July. The warring parties will be Cersei Lannister in King’s Landing, Daenerys Targaryen fresh from the east, Jon Snow in the north, and the Night King in the north-of-the-north. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be pretty.