This time last year, we were mere weeks away from a new season of Game Of Thrones. But because 2017 is the upside-down of years, we’re entire months away from returning to Westeros. Since the minds over at HBO aren’t total monsters, they’ve finally released the first-ever Thrones season 7 trailer ahead of the blockbuster drama’s July 16 premiere.
The video itself manages to keep the specifics of the upcoming episodes a secret, as it doesn’t reveal any new footage. Instead, the “Long Walk” trailer sets the scene for season 7 by showing us who will be going head-to-head come July. The warring parties will be Cersei Lannister in King’s Landing, Daenerys Targaryen fresh from the east, Jon Snow in the north, and the Night King in the north-of-the-north. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be pretty.
Once you’re done freaking out about the gorgeous trailer’s existence, it’s time to start thinking about what it all means for the Thrones endgame. We’ve broken down the biggest clues for you with a handy-dandy slideshow.