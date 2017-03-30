108 days.
2,592 hours.
155,520 minutes.
2,592 hours.
155,520 minutes.
This is the amount of time between now and July 16, i.e. the most monumental day of 2017. (Forget about Inauguration Day.)
Game of Thrones season 7 premieres at 9 p.m. on July 16. We can't freaking wait, and the HBO gods knows this. So to whet GOT fans' voracious appetite for MORE MORE MORE, they have gifted us with this: the first official teaser-trailer for the season.
The minute-and-a-half teaser debuted Thursday afternoon, and managed to rack up over 180,000 views in its first hour of going live. It's unusual for a GoT trailer in that it's set to an indie rock song: 1990's "Sit Down" by an English '80s band James. The spot features only three characters: Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen. They each march along with the steady drumbeat of the track, towards their respective thrones.
Advertisement
Oh, did we see three characters? It's actually four if you count the split-second that we see a White Walker's icy-blue eye at the very end. The camera pulls out on Cersei, the screen fades, and from the darkness emerges the piercing eye. It could very well be the Night's King, but it's impossible to tell. The message here seems to: while y'all are battling it out for your petty thrones, the White Walkers are planning to overtake everyone. Winter is coming.
Now, watch the full trailer in all its full-screen HD glory below. Replay. Repeat until a life obligation pulls you away.
Advertisement