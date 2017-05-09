Welcome To Rhaegar Targaryen 101: Trust Us, You'll Need It

One of the most crucial characters in the Game of Thrones universe has actually never appeared on the show. Much like the Mad King Aerys Targaryen, Rhaegar Targaryen's name is mentioned only in passing. While his presence is merely hinted at in the show, he's all over Reddit fan theories. That's because understanding Rhaegar means understanding Jon Snow, and what the future might hold for our zombie King in the North.
With Rhaegar Targaryen likely to appear in season 7 of Game of Thrones, now is the time to get caught up. Let's go back to a time when the Stark family ruled united over Winterfell. A time before Jon Snow was resurrected from the dead by a witch in a red dress. A time before Game of Thrones even began.
Our story begins, like many tales of Game of Thrones, in the North. Hold tight, because you're about to find out who Rhaegar Targaryen is — and who Jon Snow might become.